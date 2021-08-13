Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Wockhardt to manufacture and supply Sputnik V, Sputnik Light covid vaccine

Wockhardt
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Livemint

  • Wockhardt enters into an agreement to manufacture and supply of the Sputnik V/Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19

Pharmaceutical company Wockhardt on Friday announced that the company has entered into an agreement with Enso Healthcare DMCC (Enso), a company incorporated in Dubai, UAE and Human Vaccine LLC (HV), a wholly owned subsidiary of the the sovereign wealth fund of the Russian Federation (RDIF), for the manufacture and supply of the Sputnik V/Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19. 

‘’Subject to requisite approvals and other conditions, upon successful technology transfer from HV to the company, the company will manufacture and supply to Enso upto 620 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine and the Sputnik Light vaccine against Covid-19,'' Wockhardt said in a statement.

The agreement between the Company, HV, Enso was reached under the aegis of Enso, RDIF's coordination partner for sourcing Sputnik vaccine in India.

