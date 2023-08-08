comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 08 2023 12:45:14
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.3 -0.42%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 608.45 -0.18%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 453 -0.42%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.5 -1.08%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 981.1 0.55%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Woman's tweet sparks debate over 'unfair' delivery charge in bill; Zomato offers clarification
Back

Woman's tweet sparks debate over 'unfair' delivery charge in bill; Zomato offers clarification

 1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST Livemint

Woman's tweet sparks debate over 'Unfair' delivery charge in bill; Zomato offers clarification.

FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, wearing a face mask waits to collect order outside an eatery in Kolkata, India, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: A delivery worker of Zomato, an Indian food-delivery startup, wearing a face mask waits to collect order outside an eatery in Kolkata, India, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo (REUTERS)

A patron of Zomato expressed dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter), raising concerns about the perceived "excessive and unjust" container fee. The customer called for an explanation from the food delivery service.

In her tweet, she attached a snapshot of her invoice, illustrating a payment of 180 for three portions of theplas, along with an additional 60 for the food containers. It's worth noting that each serving of the dish was priced at 60, equivalent to the charge imposed for the food containers.

"Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered 60 for the container charge. Seriously?" Khushboo Thakkar wrote.

Replying to the post, Zomato said, "Hi Khushboo, while taxes are universal and vary from 5 - 18% depending on the type of food. Packaging charges are levied by our restaurant partners, they are the ones who implement and earn from this practice. For further clarification please feel free to initiate a private message using the link given below.''

The dissatisfied customer additionally emphasized that the restaurant should be accountable for supplying containers to customers without imposing additional charges.

Numerous other users also contributed their viewpoints on the matter. While some concurred with her and expressed criticism towards the restaurant, others suggested that she should have verified the packaging fees before making her order.

Also Read: ‘Don’t judge…’ Netizens react after video of Zomato executive seen eating food from delivery bag goes viral

A username, Vikram Das, replied, "Wah what a solution, & Mr Zomato u charge 30% high rate to restaurant+high delivery charges from customer+ tax who will say this? Due to your charges restaurant bound to take those charges from customerKhushboo - the best is to take from restaurant itself. No jhanjhat no jhamela."

Another user, Amit, said, "Stopped using Zomato some time back. People don’t realise they are stuck in a trap. Start comparing there prices and directly from restaurants and you will realise how high the charges are. Dishes are marked up, packing charges, delivery charges and then extra GST."

Another user said, "A fourth said, ''Did you not review it before confirming the order? If you had concerns you shouldn't have confirmed the order. Simple.''

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 12:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout