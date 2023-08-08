A patron of Zomato expressed dissatisfaction on X (formerly Twitter), raising concerns about the perceived "excessive and unjust" container fee. The customer called for an explanation from the food delivery service.

In her tweet, she attached a snapshot of her invoice, illustrating a payment of ₹180 for three portions of theplas, along with an additional ₹60 for the food containers. It's worth noting that each serving of the dish was priced at ₹60, equivalent to the charge imposed for the food containers. "Container charge is equivalent to the item that I have ordered ₹ 60 for the container charge. Seriously?" Khushboo Thakkar wrote.

Replying to the post, Zomato said, "Hi Khushboo, while taxes are universal and vary from 5 - 18% depending on the type of food. Packaging charges are levied by our restaurant partners, they are the ones who implement and earn from this practice. For further clarification please feel free to initiate a private message using the link given below.''

The dissatisfied customer additionally emphasized that the restaurant should be accountable for supplying containers to customers without imposing additional charges.

Numerous other users also contributed their viewpoints on the matter. While some concurred with her and expressed criticism towards the restaurant, others suggested that she should have verified the packaging fees before making her order.

A username, Vikram Das, replied, "Wah what a solution, & Mr Zomato u charge 30% high rate to restaurant+high delivery charges from customer+ tax who will say this? Due to your charges restaurant bound to take those charges from customerKhushboo - the best is to take from restaurant itself. No jhanjhat no jhamela."

Another user, Amit, said, "Stopped using Zomato some time back. People don’t realise they are stuck in a trap. Start comparing there prices and directly from restaurants and you will realise how high the charges are. Dishes are marked up, packing charges, delivery charges and then extra GST."

Another user said, "A fourth said, ''Did you not review it before confirming the order? If you had concerns you shouldn't have confirmed the order. Simple.''