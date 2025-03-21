New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Women constitute 64.4 per cent of India's agricultural workforce but only 6-10 per cent are employed in top agri and agri-related companies, according to a new report released on Friday.

The report "Women in Agribusiness — Opportunities and Challenges" was launched by Godrej Agrovet Ltd in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) and Godrej DEI Lab at its second Women in Agriculture Summit.

"At Godrej Agrovet, we believe the future of agribusiness lies in empowering women through education, workplace inclusivity, and leadership development," Godrej Agrovet Managing Director Balram Singh Yadav said in a statement.

"Last year, we pledged to support 100,000 women across the agri value chain, and I'm proud to share that we've positively impacted 20,000 women in just one year," he added.

The report highlights that women account for 30-40 per cent of the total enrolment in agricultural studies but very few enter formal employment.

Vidya Vemireddy, Faculty Member, IIMA, said, "The agricultural landscape in India presents us with a striking paradox: women constitute a significant portion of the agricultural workforce and educational cohorts, yet a major proportion of the graduates do not enter the formal employment structures."

The report provides a roadmap to bridge gender disparities, calling for equitable resource access, gender-responsive training, and inclusive workplace reforms.

At the summit, Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd, and Balram Singh Yadav announced the launch of the Godrej Agrovet Women in Agriculture Scholarship for five students pursuing agricultural studies.

Mallika Mutreja, Head – Human Resources, Godrej Agrovet, said the company has increased women's representation from 8 per cent to 12 per cent in FY25 and is committed to reaching 32 per cent by FY28.