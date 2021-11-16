Wonderchef raises 150 crore led by Sixth Sense Ventures, Godrej family office

In all, it sells over 600 products such as non-stick cookware, nutriblend mixers, pans, pressure cookers, kitchen appliances, mixer-grinders, cooktops and other such products. India, it works with three manufacturing units apart from working with various contract manufacturers. Close to 80% of its products are sourced and made locally. For the year ended 31 March 2021, the company reported a turnover of ₹325 crore.