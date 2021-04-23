Wonderla announces closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till further notice

This decision was taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure the safety of customers

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wonderla Holidays on Friday announced the closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till April 29, or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Wonderla Holidays on Friday announced the closure of its Kochi and Hyderabad parks till April 29, or until further notice due to the current COVID-19 situation.

Following the government directive due to the rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Wonderla Holidays had announced the closure of its Bengaluru park till May four, or until further notice.