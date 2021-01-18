Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, amusement park Wonderla Bangalore announced that it become the first theme park in the country to secure OV-Safe certification by Bureau Veritas India.

The theme park and resort in Bangalore, which was reopened to the public from 13 November, only on Fridays to Sundays and Holidays. Based on the good response from the customers, Wonderla theme park and resort later announced that it will be open on four days every week from Thursday to Sunday, starting 7 January 2021.

‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is designed to reassure visitors and employees entering the premises about the good practices in place to prevent contamination during the unlocking phase of any business premise with large people movement.

The certification will help Wonderla Bangalore as it has taken into consideration areas contributing to lack of hygiene and supporting in mitigating risks, ensuring compliance, prompt procurement and infrastructure planning and employing sanitization measures. ‘COV-SAFE Hygiene Assessment’ is based on the parameters of leadership, risk management, compliance management, personal hygiene, facility hygiene, monitoring measurement & analysis.

Commenting on the development, Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays Ltd, said, “ We wanted to reassure our visitors of safety and hygiene followed at the theme park and, this certification is a step ahead in that direction. We look forward to offering the public an opportunity to unwind and relax at Wonderla Bangalore, now certified with COV-safe".

As part of the procedure, Bureau Veritas first assessed Wonderla Bangalore remotely followed by an onsite audit for the hygiene management system. Wonderla Bangalore has been awarded a ‘Diamond’ grade certification for meeting the required standards. The certificate is valid for a year, and during this period, the theme park will be assessed every four months.

In terms of hygiene and safety policy of the company, it said that floors are marked to ensure guests can maintain physical distance in rides, restaurants, queue areas and kiosks. Common areas are sanitized every day using hypochlorite solution and the rides are sanitized frequently with approved chemicals.

All the staff at Wonderla are mandated to wear masks, automatic hand sanitizers are provided at all rides, restaurants, changing rooms and other entry points. Separate bins have been placed for disposal of masks, gloves, and hand tissues. Online chemical dosing is monitored frequently for maintaining adequate chlorine level in water to ensure proper disinfection, the company said in a statement.

Wonderla Holidays reported net loss of ₹15.80 crore in Q2 September 2020 as against net profit of ₹0.16 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Net sales tumbled 99.6% to ₹0.18 crore in Q2 September 2020.

Wonderla Holidays operates three amusement parks in Kochi, Bangalore and Hyderabad under the brand name Wonderla.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via