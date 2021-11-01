NEW DELHI: Furniture brand WoodenStreet has brought on board Aparshakti Khurana as the face of its new television commercial. Actors Rajit Kapoor and Lillete Dubey are also part of the campaign “Furniture Inspiring Connections".

The campaign, the company said, highlights how buying furniture is a family decision and how the brand has revolutionised the process with ease. Initially launched on digital platforms such as streaming services and YouTube, the ad will be released on mainline TV channels.

Wooden Street Furnitures Pvt Ltd was set up in Rajasthan in 2015 as a company offering affordable and customised furniture that sold both online and offline. The company has 40 retail stores in the large Indian cities. Earlier this year, the company said it will open six stores in Delhi-NCR with a planned investment of $1.5 million. It has launched two experience centres one each in Gurugram and Noida.

In its new ad, Aparshakti Khurana is seen conversing with his parents Lillete Dubey and Rajit Kapoor about furniture buying and how they shouldn’t be using local connections to buy furniture but instead make an informed choice buying through WoodenStreet.

WoodenStreet, the company said, has a customer base of about 10 lakh which it intends to expand through the new campaign.

"When we drafted the campaign, we wanted someone who not only represents our brand value but also personifies our consumers. Aparshakti Khurana has always gratified the audiences with every role that he has played, and that is what we aim to do with the products we deliver," said Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO, WoodenStreet.

According to analytics platforms Statista, by 2020, India’s online furniture market was expected to touch $700 million. WoodenStreet competes with brands such as Pepperfry and Urban Ladder in the country. Urban Ladder Home Décor Solutions Pvt Ltd was acquired by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd in November 2020.

