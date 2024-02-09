Companies
Work from office all 5 days or your appraisals will suffer, TCS tells employees
Summary
- India's largest IT services firm wants to return to a 100% work-from-office model as it believes new employees have missed out on “workplace essentials” such as mentorship, team building, and collaboration thanks to the two years of lockdowns.
Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has warned employees that failing to return to offices by March will affect their appraisals and performance reports, two executives privy to the development told Mint.
