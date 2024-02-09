On whether insisting on work-from-office was disadvantageous for companies, Xpheno’s Kamath said employees preferred hybrid or work-from-home models. “When my company informs candidates about job openings on behalf of IT companies, the first question they ask is if the job is remote, hybrid, or work-from-office. If the job is office-based, they don’t take it unless they are unemployed or if the company is offering a 50% raise," he said.