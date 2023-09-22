Work from office, fewer IT jobs kill moonlighting spirit2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:19 AM IST
The change also marks a reversal of fortunes in the tech sector, where it had become a serious concern during the peak of the pandemic-fuelled boom
MUMBAI : Moonlighting has waned in the tech services sector as a subdued job market, fewer freelance gigs and back-to-office policies shrink opportunities for employees keen to make a quick buck on the side.
