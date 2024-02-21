Work from office helps with better team building and learning, says TCS CEO K Krithivasan
TCS CEO K Krithivasan said that while video conferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams are efficient, they overlook the essential informal conversations or chitchat that occurs in the office.
TCS CEO and MD, K Krithivasan believes that there is significant value in employees returning to the office as this allows for in-person collaboration and builds camaraderie, the Financial Express reported. He pointed out informal conversations that occur in an office environment as among the reasons while speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum.