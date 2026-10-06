Work on Google-Adani data centre can continue at developer's own risk: Andhra HC

The Andhra Pradesh high court (HC) on Tuesday cautioned that any work on or investment in the $15-billion Google-Adani data centre in Visakhapatnam would be at the developer's own risk and cost pending the court's consideration of environmental concerns.
The bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill allowed Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Ltd, an Adani Infra-owned special purpose vehicle set up to build the Google-Adani data centre project, to continue work on the facility, but made it clear that the company could not rely on investments made during the pendency of the case if the final decision goes against the project.