Work on Google-Adani data centre can continue at developer's own risk: Andhra HC

The Andhra Pradesh high court (HC) on Tuesday cautioned that any work on or investment in the $15-billion Google-Adani data centre in Visakhapatnam would be at the developer's own risk and cost pending the court's consideration of environmental concerns.
The Andhra Pradesh high court (HC) on Tuesday cautioned that any work on or investment in the $15-billion Google-Adani data centre in Visakhapatnam would be at the developer's own risk and cost pending the court's consideration of environmental concerns.
The bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill allowed Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Ltd, an Adani Infra-owned special purpose vehicle set up to build the Google-Adani data centre project, to continue work on the facility, but made it clear that the company could not rely on investments made during the pendency of the case if the final decision goes against the project.
The bench of Chief Justice Lisa Gill allowed Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Ltd, an Adani Infra-owned special purpose vehicle set up to build the Google-Adani data centre project, to continue work on the facility, but made it clear that the company could not rely on investments made during the pendency of the case if the final decision goes against the project.
“The project in question may be continued by respondent No. 15 (Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Ltd) at its own risk and cost, and subject to the decision of this petition. Any investment, etc., which may be made, shall not vest any equities in respondent No. 15 in case of a decision,” the court remarked.
The high court took note of a previous assurance from the Andhra Pradesh government that due care and caution would be exercised to ensure that all steps relating to the project remained within the parameters of law, and that environmental protection was taken into account.
The high court's observation effectively means that the company cannot later argue that investments made or work carried out during the litigation should protect the project from an adverse order.
According to submissions made before the court, work on the site is currently at the stage of demolition, levelling, tree cutting and construction of a boundary wall.
The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by environment activist Bolisetty Satyanarayana, who sought a status quo on the project, citing alleged gaps in environmental permissions and challenging approvals and permissions related to the proposed data centre.
Environmental, land concerns raised
The petitioner has raised concerns over the project’s environmental impact, its proximity to a protected area and the use of land belonging to the Simhachalam Devasthanam, the temple trust board that governs the Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Temple in Visakhapatnam.
The Adani Group and Google did not immediately respond to Mint's queries.
Satyanarayana’s counsel, Virag Gupta, argued that the project had been treated as a Category B/B2 building project, requiring less stringent environmental scrutiny, despite the proposal being for a large-scale data centre. He questioned whether the environmental clearance adequately considered the consequences of operating such a facility.
Under India's environmental impact assessment (EIA) framework, there are two main project categories that require environmental clearance: Category A and Category B. Category B is further subdivided into B1 and B2. Category A projects require central-level environmental clearance, while Category B projects are generally handled at the state level. B2 projects are generally smaller or lower-impact projects that typically do not require a detailed EIA.
Gupta also argued that Vizag Hyperscale Data Center Park Ltd was incorporated on 3 February 2026 and was allotted 160 acres of Simhachalam temple land within weeks.
The petitioner also raised concerns about the project’s proximity to the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, arguing that the site is around 0.86 km from the protected area and that the project, therefore, required greater environmental scrutiny.
Another key issue raised before the court was the use of 160 acres of land belonging to the Simhachalam Devasthanam. The petitioner questioned the legality and terms of the arrangement under which the land was made available for the project.
The state government, however, maintained that there had been no transfer of the temple land and that it had been leased by the temple authorities to the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation. State counsel said the arrangement was generating around ₹26 crore annually for the temple.
The Advocate General defended the state’s position that the project is a Category B project and that the requisite permissions therefore fall within the jurisdiction of state authorities.
The state government has maintained that the project was assessed under the Building and Construction category based on its built-up area.
Adani accelerates data centre investments
Adani Group, in partnership with Google and Bharti Airtel, is building a 1 gigawatt (GW) data centre campus in Visakhapatnam, which the company has described as the “largest data centre campus in India”.
Since announcing the project in October 2025, Adani has sharply accelerated spending on its data centre business. The group has invested at least ₹3,650 crore since then, accounting for more than 42% of the ₹8,379 crore invested by Adani Enterprises Ltd in AdaniConneX, its data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, after entering the sector in 2021. This has helped it take an early lead over Reliance Industries, Tata Group and Bharti Airtel in data centre investments, Mint reported on Monday.
Over the past 12 months, global technology companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Meta and Google, along with Indian conglomerates and standalone data centre operators, have committed investments exceeding $250 billion, per Mint research, as companies bet on rising demand from AI and cloud adoption.
India currently has about 1.7 GW of operational data centre capacity, which is expected to rise to about 5.8 GW by 2030, according to Cushman & Wakefield, implying an annualised growth rate of roughly 33%.