Workers at Mondelez International Inc., maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks, have ended a weekslong strike as union members overwhelmingly accepted a new four-year contract.

The Chicago-based maker of Nabisco-brand crackers and other products said Saturday that employees, who were on strike at three of the four U.S. bakeries Mondelez owns, would resume work this week.

The new contract is retroactive to March 1 and includes ratification bonuses, hourly wage increases and a higher company match for 401(k) contributions, among other changes, Mondelez said in a statement.

The union said the outcome “will benefit all [union] members and working people around the country for years to come."

The strike, in protest of proposals to increase shift time and limit access to overtime pay, among others raised during contract negotiations, began Aug. 10 in Oregon and quickly spread to facilities in Colorado, Illinois, Georgia and Virginia.

Disruptions to snack production stemming from the strike have added to supply challenges for food sellers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, much of it driven by shortages of labor and raw materials.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

