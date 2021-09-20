Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Workers end strike at Mondelez International

Workers end strike at Mondelez International

Premium
REUTERS
1 min read . 09:48 PM IST YIFAN WANG, The Wall Street Journal

  • Chicago-based company said employees would resume work this week

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Workers at Mondelez International Inc., maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks, have ended a weekslong strike as union members overwhelmingly accepted a new four-year contract.

Workers at Mondelez International Inc., maker of Oreo cookies, Wheat Thins and other snacks, have ended a weekslong strike as union members overwhelmingly accepted a new four-year contract.

The Chicago-based maker of Nabisco-brand crackers and other products said Saturday that employees, who were on strike at three of the four U.S. bakeries Mondelez owns, would resume work this week.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Chicago-based maker of Nabisco-brand crackers and other products said Saturday that employees, who were on strike at three of the four U.S. bakeries Mondelez owns, would resume work this week.

The new contract is retroactive to March 1 and includes ratification bonuses, hourly wage increases and a higher company match for 401(k) contributions, among other changes, Mondelez said in a statement.

The union said the outcome “will benefit all [union] members and working people around the country for years to come."

The strike, in protest of proposals to increase shift time and limit access to overtime pay, among others raised during contract negotiations, began Aug. 10 in Oregon and quickly spread to facilities in Colorado, Illinois, Georgia and Virginia.

Disruptions to snack production stemming from the strike have added to supply challenges for food sellers since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, much of it driven by shortages of labor and raw materials.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How sustainable is India’s exports boom?

Premium

5 reasons why Sensex plunged 525 points today

Premium

India Inc sees rising dominance of a select few as pand ...

Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

 

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!