Home >Companies >News >Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka
A customer holds an Apple Inc. iPhone 12 outside a store in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro went on sale in stores, but with individual shopping sessions replacing the famous lines and crowds around locations. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Workers go on rampage at iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka

1 min read . 02:16 PM IST PTI

  • A police officer told PTI that workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with 'salary related issues'
  • According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident

BENGALURU : The workers of Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation, which manufactures iPhone near here went on a rampage on Saturday in the facility over issues related to 'salary', police said.

Quoting preliminary inputs, police said employees at the facility in the Narasapura Industrial Area of Kolar district, about 51 kilometers from here, rampaged through the plant premises overturning cars and damaging furniture besides other things.

A police officer told PTI that workers pelted stones, smashed glass windows, damaged vehicles, furniture, computers and laptops in connection with 'salary related issues.' According to sources in the company, many workers were involved in the violent incident.

When contacted, there was no immediate reaction from the company over the incident and claims on 'salary issues.'

A trade union leader, claiming information from the plant alleged most employees -on contract- were not paid 'on time' besides concerns over 'many deductions' from their salary. Wistron manufactures iPhone 7 for Apple, IT products for Lenovo, Microsoft, among others.

