Working on many strategies to grow AIF biz: JM Financial

Given the global macro environment and rising interest rates, debt should play out well as an asset class for the next couple of years. Therefore, we have recently launched our performing credit fund to finance companies in situations involving acquisitions, partner buyouts, rights issues, etc. This also plays to our strengths as JM Financial has a strong track record and long legacy in the credit business. We’ll be launching a Dollar Bond fund in Singapore for offshore/LRS clients where the underlying would be Indian firms who have issued debt in the offshore markets. In addition, we are working on various strategies across venture debt, venture equity, pre-IPO, REITs/InvITs and techno-funda listed equity strategy in an AIF/PMS format. We will time the launch of these strategies based on the strict criteria we apply for determining the most optimal solutions for our clients.

