World Bank President David Malpass has tested positive for Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

It was known that Malpass has been tested positive for Covid as per an internal letter from Malpass to World Bank employees seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The letter stated that Malpass was experiencing mild symptoms and working from home.

He has been fully vaccinated and boosted.

David R. Malpass is the 13th President of the World Bank Group. His five-year term began on April 9, 2019.

Malpass had previously served as Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs for the United States. He also represented the United States in international settings, including the G-7 and G-20 Deputy Finance Ministerial, World Bank–IMF Spring and Annual Meetings, and meetings of the Financial Stability Board, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation.