Home >Companies >News >World Bank puts a pause on ‘Doing Business’ reports after irregularities found in 2018, 2020 docs
Photo: Reuters

World Bank puts a pause on ‘Doing Business’ reports after irregularities found in 2018, 2020 docs

1 min read . 27 Aug 2020 Dhirendra Tripathi

The Bank said it would act based on the findings and would retrospectively correct the data of countries that were most affected by the irregularities

The World Bank on Thursday said it was pausing its ‘Doing Business’ reports after changes in data that were inconsistent with its methodology were found in documents for the years 2018 and 2020. The reports were published in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

The multilateral funding agency said the integrity and impartiality of its data and analysis was paramount and so it was immediately “conducting a systematic review and assessment of data changes that occurred subsequent to the institutional data review process for the last five ‘Doing Business’ reports."

“We have asked the World Bank Group’s independent internal audit function to perform an audit of the processes for data collection and review for Doing Business and the controls to safeguard data integrity," the world body said in a release.

The Bank said it would act based on the findings and would retrospectively correct the data of countries that were most affected by the irregularities.

“The board of executive directors of the World Bank has been briefed on the situation as have the authorities of the countries that were most affected by the data irregularities," the release said.

It was the first time that India had broken into the top 100 rankings when it did so in the 2018 report. Two years later, it came 63rd.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper