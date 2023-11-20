Gurugram-based company declared Monday off to help employees cope with World Cup loss: 'Will come back stronger'
A Gurugram-based advertising and marketing company granted its employees “one-day leave relaxation due to the impact of” India's loss in the ICC World Cup 2023. The move was hailed as a “morale booster”.
It seems like Monday is "Mondaying" for many fans after Team India suffered a major setback in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. After the defeat, cricketer Shreyas Iyer said "... it still hasn't sunk in and it won't for a while". And that seems to be the situation for many Indians. But one Gurgaon-based advertising company is making waves on social media for offering its employees a unique way to cope with the loss.