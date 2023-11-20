It seems like Monday is "Mondaying" for many fans after Team India suffered a major setback in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. After the defeat, cricketer Shreyas Iyer said "... it still hasn't sunk in and it won't for a while". And that seems to be the situation for many Indians. But one Gurgaon-based advertising company is making waves on social media for offering its employees a unique way to cope with the loss.

The Gurgaon-based company, Marketing Moves & MARKETING MOVES AGENCY, granted "one-day leave relaxation to everyone (employees) due to the impact of this loss". Diksha Gupta, one of the employees of the company, took to social media site LinkedIn to share the "twist" she received from her boss a day after the World Cup defeat.

In a post, Diksha Gupta he is " associated with one of the renowned agencies, Marketing Moves & MARKETING MOVES AGENCY" and "was leading some of the major Brand Campaigns with my team for the World Cup 2023".

"20+ projects, 25+ days, and 90+ meetings look easy when it comes to the World Cup. I did not know where this energy came from but all I can say is that this was the World Cup Cricket Fever. It was tough for me and our team as well to cope with this loss after being entirely engrossed in the World Cup campaigns," she said in the LinkedIn post.

"But, here comes a twist!"

She said that on Monday morning she "woke up with a message from my boss granting a one-day leave relaxation to everyone due to the impact of this loss". She added, "It was a surprise that none of us could believe until the official email arrived."

Gupta hailed the move, calling it a "morale booster" and "an opportunity to recover from the loss, regain mental stability, and return to work with renewed energy and spirit".

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer 'heartbroken' over World Cup final defeat, Shubman Gill says it's not over until...

Riya Ahuja, the HR professional who shared the news with the employees, emphasised the company's commitment to prioritising employee well-being tagging Gupta’s post on LinkedIn.

Ahuja noted that this initiative not only promotes productivity but also fosters a value-driven culture, ensuring a motivated and resilient workforce.

Australia defeated India by 6 wickets to lift the ICC World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. The victory of the Kangaroos came as a major disappointment for Indians who were praying hards for team India's victory.

In the chase of 241, India started off really well and had Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

ALSO READ: 10 reasons why India lost World Cup 2023 final against Australia: Mismatched tactics, middle-order collapse and more

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.