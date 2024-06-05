World Environment Day 2024: How are these firms planning to become greener?
World Environment Day 2024: Prolonged heatwaves and recorded rainfall are stark reminders that global climate change is not a future but an undeniable reality. As climate change and environmental degradation persist as challenges, World Environment Day prompts us to examine the small changes some companies are making and their plans to cut carbon emissions and become more sustainable.