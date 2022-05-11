Worldline India partners Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections

Lokesh Krishna, General Manager, National Banking Group, MP & Chhattisgarh, Bank of India, said, “With the help of Worldline, we are providing 600 POS terminals to MP Police Department. Three zones namely Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol covering 12 districts in MP will be covered in this initiative. Through this relationship between MP Police Department and BOI, we look forward to extend all kinds of banking services by leveraging our wide presence of more than 500 bank branches in MP and Chhattisgarh."

