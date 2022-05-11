Worldline India partners Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections

Worldline India partners Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections1 min read . 05:37 PM IST
- Bank of India has provided over 600 Worldline Android Terminals to MP Police Department to facilitate e-collections via credit and debit cards
Worldline, a payment services firm, has partnered with Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections for Madhya Pradesh police department.
A Memorandum of Association was signed between BOI and the police department to integrate Point of Sale (POS) terminals with e-challan portal of police department on 10 May, 2022, said the firm
Lokesh Krishna, General Manager, National Banking Group, MP & Chhattisgarh, Bank of India, said, “With the help of Worldline, we are providing 600 POS terminals to MP Police Department. Three zones namely Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol covering 12 districts in MP will be covered in this initiative. Through this relationship between MP Police Department and BOI, we look forward to extend all kinds of banking services by leveraging our wide presence of more than 500 bank branches in MP and Chhattisgarh."
As per firm’s statement, Bank of India has provided over 600 Worldline Android Terminals to MP Police Department to facilitate e-collections via credit and debit cards. This initiative will enable MP Police to accept online payments for challans on-the-go and offer convenience to the residents.
E-challan is an electronically generated challan (online generated system challan) that is taken care of by the Electronic Challan System. Challan is a payment which citizens have to pay if they break any traffic rule as per the guidelines issued by the traffic department.