World’s biggest miner scraps immediate thermal-coal exit
- BHP Group said it failed to find a buyer for the Mt Arthur mine, one of Australia’s biggest coal operations, and would aim to close it in 2030
The world’s largest mining company abandoned the sale of its last thermal coal mine, and said it would aim to close the Australian pit in 2030.
The world’s largest mining company abandoned the sale of its last thermal coal mine, and said it would aim to close the Australian pit in 2030.
Despite record-high coal prices, BHP Group Ltd. said it failed to find a buyer for the Mt Arthur mine, which is one of Australia’s biggest coal operations but is technically complex and will have a large cleanup bill when it closes.
Despite record-high coal prices, BHP Group Ltd. said it failed to find a buyer for the Mt Arthur mine, which is one of Australia’s biggest coal operations but is technically complex and will have a large cleanup bill when it closes.
The decision was welcomed by some activists, who have been urging big miners to manage coal pits to an early closure rather than selling them to smaller companies, which they say fails to address underlying carbon emissions and risks a less thorough remediation.
BHP spent the past two years seeking buyers for several thermal-coal and low-quality steelmaking-coal mines. The company has been pivoting toward commodities it expects to enjoy higher demand amid a global energy transition, such as copper and nickel. It sold a minority interest in a Colombian mine to Glencore PLC in January, and its majority stake in another Australian coal business to Stanmore Resources Ltd. in May.
The miner on Thursday said it hadn’t found a viable offer for its New South Wales Energy Coal unit, which contains only the Mt Arthur operation and exports its thermal coal to customers in Asia.
Negotiations to sell the mine occurred against a backdrop of surging coal prices. The market has been running hot as a strong global economic recovery stoked power demand while the Ukraine war exacerbated an energy crisis in Europe. Investment in coal mines has also been low for years, as major companies and financial backers turn away from the industry.
Still, the Mt Arthur operation has until recently struggled to turn a profit, grappling with rising volumes of waste and a need to haul that waste material over long distances. BHP has set aside roughly $700 million for rehabilitation of the site, where mining began in the 1960s.
The company said it would seek approval to continue mining at Mt Arthur until mid-2030, before beginning rehabilitation work that could take up to 15 years. It currently only has consent to mine until 2026.
The newly proposed 2030 closure is the best way to balance BHP’s operational needs while giving time for workers to find new jobs, it said. The planned shutdown is much earlier than it might have otherwise been had BHP found a buyer. As part of the sales process, BHP proposed an extension until 2045.
“Mt Arthur Coal has been economically challenged for a number of years and despite a recent price strengthening, we know it is a complex pit to operate," said New South Wales Energy Coal Vice President Adam Lancey. New approvals and significant capital investment to develop new areas would be needed to keep the mine running beyond 2030, he said.
BHP’s thermal-coal operations have been a focus for environmental activists and investors worried about the miner’s contribution to climate change. Rival Rio Tinto PLC sold the last of its coal mines in 2018.
In recent years, activist investors have tacked from calling for big miners to immediately exit coal to urging them to oversee an accelerated closure of their operations.
“Use of asset divestment as a tool to lower carbon footprints and avoid responsible closure is not acceptable," said Harriet Kater, Australia climate lead at the Australasian Centre for Corporate Responsibility, a shareholder advocacy organization.
BHP remains Australia’s largest producer and exporter of metallurgical coal as an equal partner in a separate alliance with Mitsubishi Corp. That joint venture operates seven mines and owns and operates the Hay Point Coal Terminal in Australia, one of the world’s largest coal-export hubs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text