Recent findings show that ‘world’s first ever beach’ could be in Jharkhand 's Singhbhum area. As much as this surprised all, the study also says, “findings also suggest that the continents emerged from the oceans about 700 million years earlier than previously thought."

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, who is known to be a travel and nature enthusiast, took to Twitter recently to share the picture of the site noting that it could be 'an opportunity here to develop a magnet for global tourists'.

Pitching for development of eco-tourism in the region, the businessman asserted that ‘the rights of tribal societies should not be trampled’.

Here is what Mahindra said:

I see an opportunity here to develop a magnet for global tourists. Who would not put the ‘world’s first ever beach’ on their travel bucket list? However the rights of tribal societies should not be trampled on & eco-tourism should be the goal.

Along with the post, he also shared an article that talks about the recent findings.

The article says, A recent international study led by scientists from India, Australia and South Africa has revealed that the Earth's first continents or "cratons" may have emerged from the ocean around 3.2 billion years ago. This new finding is at odds with previous estimates, which suggested that the first continents emerged 2.5 billion years ago.

“… However, the precise timing and extent of the emergence of cratons remained ambiguous. This is where the present study comes in. Not only does this new study suggest that the continents emerged 700 million years earlier than previously thought, but it also claims that entire cratons, not just small patches of land, emerged from the oceans 3.3 billion years ago."

And you'll never guess where the scientists found the evidence to make such a claim: in Singhbhum, Jharkhand!, it adds.

The researchers trekked all the way to the Singhbhum Craton, located in eastern India, where "pockets" of ancient sedimentary rocks had previously been found, the study stated adding, in order to date the rocks, the researchers looked for zircon grains which consist of uranium.

“But their efforts paid off, and by studying the chemical composition of the zircons, the team discovered that the rocks were produced in ancient rivers, beaches, and shallow oceans and are 3.1 billion years old."

All of these bodies of water could only have existed if there had been continental land. They subsequently deduced that the Singhbhum region was above sea level 3.1 billion years ago and suggested that the Singhbhum Craton in eastern India initially rose above the seas around 3.3 billion to 3.2 billion years ago, making the region one of the oldest beaches on the planet, it added.

