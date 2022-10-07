World’s most expensive drugs can’t cure what ails this biotech

Bluebird’s struggles highlight the challenge of developing drugs for extremely rare conditions. The U.S. government does have incentives in place, such as priority review vouchers, which the FDA awards to some developers. The vouchers can be redeemed to speed up review of a future, more profitable drug, and companies often sell them to other ones. Bluebird got two and hopes to cash them in for at least $200 million, giving it some breathing room as it seeks to get a potentially more lucrative treatment for sickle cell disease approved.

