World’s richest man eyes India’s luxury market with landmark Dior show2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Christian Dior Couture showcased its Fall 2023 collection in Mumbai on March 30, becoming the first fashion house to unveil the latest lines in India as luxury brands tap new markets in a hunt for their next billions
