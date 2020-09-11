Worry over auto stock

The festival season is crucial as it comprises around a fourth of annual vehicle sales for automakers. Sales also tend to rise in December when companies offer heavy discounts to clear year-end stocks. Overall, vehicle manufacturers have been witnessing continuous decline in sales from the second half of FY19 due to sluggish economic growth and a rise in vehicle prices due to implementation of new safety and emission norms. Vehicle sales fell up to 20% last fiscal after reporting growth in low single digits in FY19.