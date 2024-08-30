Worst Drought in 40 Years Puts Brazil’s Major Crops at Risk

First came wildfires that scorched sugar cane fields. Now, the worst drought in more than four decades is threatening coffee and soybean crops in Brazil.

Bloomberg
Published30 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Worst Drought in 40 Years Puts Brazil’s Major Crops at Risk

(Bloomberg) -- First came wildfires that scorched sugar cane fields. Now, the worst drought in more than four decades is threatening coffee and soybean crops in Brazil.

From May through August, some key agriculture areas faced the driest weather since 1981, according to natural disaster monitoring center Cemaden. And there is no relief in sight: there’s no rain in the forecast for at least two more weeks, a period when coffee trees usually flower and farmers start planting soy. 

The lack of rainfall poses risks for global crop supplies in a world that’s become increasingly dependent on Brazil for everything from sugar to coffee and soybeans. Losses could amplify financial stress for Brazilian farmers already contending with a steep decline in prices.

“This is one of the worst droughts in the history of coffee,” said Regis Ricco, a director at RR Consultoria Rural, which provides agronomic services to several producers in the largest-growing areas of Brazil. 

The long-lasting drought in areas that produce arabica coffee, the type favored by Starbucks Corp., likely will damage buds before trees can flower ahead of the next crop, according to Ricco. There hasn’t been any significant rain in arabica regions since March, he said.

Flowering is such a critical moment for coffee because they develop into the cherries that contain the beans. Arabica futures have already surged more than 30% this year, and crop losses in Brazil could add fuel to the rally.

“If there are issues with flowering, than there will be losses no matter what happens with the weather later on,” said StoneX analyst Fernando Maximiliano. 

Wildfires that hit cane fields last week have already spurred London-based commodities trader Czarnikow Group Ltd. to revise down its forecast for Brazil’s sugar production for the current season. That’s a setback for a nation initially expected to gather a giant harvest.

As the weather remains dry and temperatures high, the top sugar cane-growing state of Sao Paulo is on alert for more wildfires this weekend.

Regular showers that are typical of Brazil’s spring likely will be delayed to late October, said Rural Clima meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos. 

Below-average rains expected for September and October could also drive farmers in Mato Grosso to postpone soybean sowing until better humidity, according to AgRural analyst Daniele Siqueira. Growers that choose to sow crops while soils are still dry may need replant.

Delays to soybeans could also push back other crops that usually go into the ground later in the year such as cotton and corn.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsWorst Drought in 40 Years Puts Brazil’s Major Crops at Risk

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,801.00-184.00
      Chennai
      73,225.00100.00
      Delhi
      74,233.00893.00
      Kolkata
      73,081.00243.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue