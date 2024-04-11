Worst is behind us, says Vistara CEO to employees as airline trims network
As Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan races to douse the fire of daily disruptions and flight cancellations, the airline is confident it has stabilized its operations by reducing around 30 flights daily.
New Delhi: After nearly two weeks of constant disruption due to numerous flight cancellations, full-service carrier Vistara is confident that the worst is behind it. The Tata group and Singapore Airlines-backed carrier's on-time performance had fallen to 77.3% on 10 April, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.