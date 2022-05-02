Would choose to marry …: Bill Gates on his marriage with Melinda, children leaving home1 min read . 07:57 PM IST
- Bill Gates said that the last two years as “pretty dramatic” but the “weirdest part” for him was his children leaving.
If given a chance, Bill Gates said he would marry his ex-wife Melinda French Gates “all over again". He further described that his marriage with Melinda Gates was ‘great.’
Bill and Melinda ended their 30 years of marriage last year. However, they announced that they would continue to run the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which they founded together. The couple has three children - Jenner, Rory and Phoebe.
During an interview to Sunday Times on May 1, Gates said that the last two years as “pretty dramatic" but the “weirdest part" for him was his children leaving.
Noting that every marriage “goes through a transition" after children grow up and leave the family home, he said for him, the transition was “called divorce". But in spite of everything, it was a “great marriage" at least from his point of view.
“I wouldn't have changed it. You know, I wouldn't choose to marry someone else," he told Sunday Times.
On getting married again, he asserted, “Yes. I'm talking about would I marry Melinda all over again. In terms of my future, I don't have any plans, but I highly recommend marriage."
Noting that, he is still not sure whether he was slowly coming to terms with his divorce. However, he said he feels “lucky" that he still gets to work with Melinda. He explained, “We have the annual employee meeting at the Foundation and the Giving Pledge and the annual meeting in June that she and I host together."