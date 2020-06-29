Wow! Momo, Cafe Coffee Day tie up to push local for vocal

NEW DELHI: Wow! Momo Foods has partnered Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), India’s homegrown coffee chain to create wider reach and network for customers.

As part of this arrangement, kiosks of Wow! Momo -- which owns and operates two quick-service restaurant brands Wow! Momo and Wow! China -- will be placed in CCD outlets.

"Year 2020 will be all about collaboration and hyper-bundling of experiences. We find this collaboration a perfect one under PM’s (Prime Minister's) push for encouraging locally grown brands ...," said Sagar Daryani, CEO & Founder – Wow! Momo/Wow! China.

Wow! Momo chain will serve its products in all three traditional formats – dine-in, takeaway, and delivery – in select CCD outlets in the country.

The project is geared to be piloted across 30+ outlets across three major Indian cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai each. Wow! Momo plans to ramp up this number to more CCD outlets across the nation.

The post-covid-19 economy will see the formation of more of such symbiotic synergies under which major brands will combine their resources to sustain and scale their operations.

CCD that has pioneered the coffee culture in India was launched in 1996 and owns over 1,000 outlets across the country. The collaboration is aimed at bringing a cohesive brand experience for its consumers and increasing the elasticity of its offering.

"Collaborating with Wow! Momo will give us the right synergies to offer our young consumers the experiences they are looking for under the same roof and give them another reason to enjoy their favourite snack and coffee, with safety. We are optimistic that this will be a unique association paving the way for an unforgettable experience for our customers," said Vinay A. Bhopatkar CEO Cafe Coffee Day.

In 2015, Wow! Momo had raised ₹10 crore from Indian Angel Network, the largest horizontal seed-stage platform in India. Last year Wow! Momo was valued at over ₹860 crore, with an infusion of ₹120 crore by Tiger Global. Currently, the company has over 345 outlets across 16 cities in the country.

