New Delhi: Tiger Global-backed Wow! Momo Foods is set to add over 50 new outlets of its newly launched fried and grilled chicken brand Wow! Chicken by December 2022. This will be the company’s third brand after Wow! Momo and Wow! China.

The brand selling fried chicken, grilled chicken, burgers, shammi kebabs and biryani rice bowls is set to fill the gap for a homegrown chain in the market occupied by KFC and Nandos, said Sagar Daryani, CEO and co-founder, Wow! Momo Foods Pvt Ltd.

The first outlet of Wow! Chicken launched in Kolkata on 26 January; it plans to open over 50 outlets across the country's top cities with an estimated ₹35-40 crore in investment. The outlets will be a combination of small and large format stores in malls, food courts, high streets.

“There was a cuisine gap in the chicken market—you have a brand like KFC which has come from abroad to India and is really thriving. But there's been no competition that they face locally," Daryani told Mint.

Daryani said the QSR space is quite “attractive" at the moment.

Every food company or every food tech company is trying to own the maximum share of stomach with an expansion in the eating out and ordering in market, he said.

Wow! Momo Foods has a network of over 425 outlets across 19 cities. Last year—the food services company raised $15 million led by Tree Line Investment Management. The investment valued the food company at over ₹1,225 crore. Overall, the company will add over 335 stores across formats by the end of the current calendar year.

Daryani said Wow! Momo is eyeing expansion beyond the momos and Chinese food play through an acquisition. Last year, the food services company also foray into FMCG space, with ready-to-eat momos.

The brand is in conversation with a few food services brands for a possible acquisition.

Organized fast food chains have benefitted post-covid as their strong online ordering capabilities and a general consumer preference for familiar and large brands helped these chains in the face of intermittent lockdowns. QSR chains reported a 16% year-on-year growth in the month of December, according to a business survey by the Retailers’ Association of India.

