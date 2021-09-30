Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is all praises for the social e-commerce platform Meesho, that as per its founder, became the number one app on Android's Play Store. The Indian unicorn's founder also claimed that around 5% of Indian Indian households shop using the app everyday.

"Wow, 5% of Indian households shop with us EVERY DAY," tweeted Paytm's Sharma while retweeting Meesho founder Vidit Aatrey's tweet. Aatrey's tweet highlighted that around 75% of the households are from Tier 2+ cities, attributing it as one of the reasons of achieving the top spot on Play Store.

Wow !! “5% of Indian households shop with us EVERY DAY 🚀 https://t.co/t6T3gMhxmM — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) September 30, 2021

"Our app is sized at just 12MB & compatible w/ low-end devices & low internet bandwidth, making e-commerce accessible to millions. One of the reasons why we’re #1 on the Play Store,'' tweeted Aatrey.

Meesho raised $570 million in fresh funding led by Fidelity Investments and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital, adding to the frenzy of global backing for India’s startup ecosystem. The fundraising takes the Bangalore-headquartered startup’s valuation to $4.9 billion, more than doubling from five months ago when SoftBank Group Corp. led a round that valued it at $2.1 billion.

The e-commerce startup also recently announced 30-week gender-neutral parental leaves & a 10-day company-wide break post a busy festive season for its employees to reset & recharge.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Meesho — short for “Meri Shop" was started by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal with the idea to enable mom & pop stores to sell online. It serves over 5 million individuals and enterprises.

In April, Meesho became a unicorn after it raised $300 million led by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. The fund-raise then valued Meesho at $2.1 billion, a threefold jump from its previous funding round of $125 million in 2019 when it was valued at $700 million.

Meesho is a marketplace for long-tail and unbranded products. The Meesho marketplace provides small businesses, which includes SMBs, MSMEs, and individual entrepreneurs, a range of benefits. It offers a selection of various categories to its customers and pan-India logistics, payment services, and customer support capabilities to sellers.

