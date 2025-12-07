WOW ruled naturals. Why is it struggling in today’s beauty game?
Vaeshnavi Kasthuril 5 min read 07 Dec 2025, 07:00 am IST
WOW Skin is now reformulating products to blend naturals with actives, while facing challenges in offline expansion and consumer expectations.
MUMBAI: WOW Skin Science boomed during the pandemic, riding the naturals wave with its breakout onion shampoos and apple cider vinegar (ACV) products. However, the Bengaluru-based company quickly lost relevance, as consumers shifted to science-backed skincare products that delivered results.
