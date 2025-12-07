WOW ruled naturals. Why is it struggling in today’s beauty game?

Honasa, the parent comapny of Mamaearth, is doubling down on science-led beauty, and reported ₹538 crore in revenue in the July-September period, a 22% growth from a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) recovered to ₹48 crore, with gross margins above 70%. Its fastest-growing engines are actives-first brands—The Derma Co, Aqualogica and Dr Sheth’s. The Derma Co alone has reached a ₹750-crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) and recently became India’s No.1 sunscreen brand.