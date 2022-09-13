Wow Skin Science signs Kartik Aaryan, Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors

NEW DELHI: Body Cupid Pvt Ltd, owner of D2C beauty brand Wow Skin Science, has appointed actors Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassadors of its hair care range. In the past two years, the company has brought on board actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bhumi Pednekar as well as its ambassadors.Manish Chowdhary, co-founder of the firm, said, “Kartik Aaryan and Rashmika made complete sense for us. Both have an incredible line of work, champion the right causes and are loved by people across age groups, especially gen Z. We’re really excited to have them onboard."Kartik Aaryan said, “Personally, I’m a strong believer and advocate of natural products and hence the proposition really resonated with me. I am really thrilled to be associated with the brand and be a part of its journey because as an actor I think of the audiences first, this brand does the same - puts people first."Actor Rashmika Mandanna added, “I am excited to be a part of the Wow family. The brand is known to be chemical free, nature inspired and most importantly, Eco-friendly - a philosophy that is very close to my heart.’

