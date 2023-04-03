WWE sold to UFC-owner Endeavor in $9.3 billion deal, combined valuation at $21 billion2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 06:18 PM IST
- Under the acquisition agreement, the Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the combined company and the remaining 49% will be with WWE shareholders
Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, which owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced on Monday the acquisition of entertainment firm World Wrestling Entertainment Inc in a $9.3 billion deal. With the acquisition, the Endeavor Group establishes its dominance in combat sports competitions.
