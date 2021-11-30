NEW DELHI: American hotel franchising company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with about 9,000 hotels in nearly 95 countries, has announced the addition of four new hotels in Jaipur, Varanasi, Mohali, and Udaipur under its Ramada, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, and upscale Wyndham brands.

The new openings will see Wyndham touch the 50 hotels mark in the country as projected by Nikhil Sharma, director, Eurasia region at Wyndham, in an interview with Mint last month. As part of its commitment to grow in the Indian sub-continent by adding approximately 30 hotels, at least eight are expected to open in 2022.

Panos Loupasis, vice president development for Middle East, Eurasia & Africa for the firm, said India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and that these four properties represent a significant milestone in their growth objectives to bring even more accommodation options across the country.

Its Mohali hotel that opened in October is an upscale property with 80 guest rooms, three eateries and a spa. It also features a business centre and wide event space for up to 1,200 guests.

Its property in Varanasi, is a Wyndham Hotel with 68 rooms, a gourmet restaurant, cocktail bar, and a spa. The property opened in November this year.

The company's Jaipur hotel, Ramada by Wyndham, is slated to open in December and has 107 rooms. Its new Howard Johnson by Wyndham Udaipur brand is also expected to open around the same time with 94 rooms, featuring a spa.

The American hospitality company typically allows property owners to use the company’s brands and offers them technology, distribution and marketing support in exchange for a loyalty fee. In contrast, most hotel businesses run by operators like Marriott or Hyatt, take a management fee and give owners a fixed share of their earnings.

Earlier this year, the company had launched its 160-room Wyndham property in Ahmedabad. Its other brands are Ramada Encore and Hawthorn Suites.

Hospitality consultancy Hotelivate said a majority of the hotel brands that work in India, both international and domestic, are now entering the tier II, III and IV markets in an aggressive way.

In its 'Indian Hospitality: Trends & Opportunities' report 2021, it said that there was unaccommodated demand prevalent in these cities and 40% of the hotels under active development are in these locations.

"By 2025-26, we anticipate an addition of approximately 36,599 branded rooms (under active development), taking the total supply to 1.8 lakh rooms across India and growing the existing supply base by 25%," said the report.

