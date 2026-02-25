Bullish on India, Wyndham Hotels to add 55 properties, double rooms

As the demand for branded hotel rooms holds firm across markets, American hotel chain Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which runs brands such as Ramada, Planet Hollywood, is preparing for its next leg of India growth with 55 hotels in the pipeline.



The company that primarily manages and franchises hotels in the country, now has a portfolio of 95 operational properties here and it looks to scale the number to 150 over the next few years, Dimitris Manikis, president, Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), told Mint.

The company is shifting gears to manage much larger hotels than it did a few years ago. It has now locked in several new projects with 100-plus rooms and is widening its play across tier-II and -III cities as well as spiritual destinations, said Manikis, who is in India for the HVS Anarock HOPE 2026 conference in Goa.

With its 55 upcoming properties in the pipeline, the chain will double its hotel rooms by adding about 7,000 rooms to its portfolio of 7,110 operational rooms.

What has changed for Wyndham is the size and mix.

“We are gradually moving away from 35-40 room hotels. The average room count in our pipeline is now about 107 rooms,” said Manikis, and the coming years will also have hotels placed in mixed-use complexes, where there is office, retail and other real estate.

The shift, he said, will help move towards larger-format assets which have institutional ownership in the mid-market space. Wyndham, like other hotel management companies, does not invest in building assets, but works with local owners to manage their properties.

India among top markets India is now among the top three growth markets for Wyndham in the EMEA region. Revenue per available room or RevPAR, a metric hoteliers use to calculate how much revenue an occupied room fetched them, rose 7% year-on-year for the company to about $55 or about ₹5,000 a night, while occupancies hovered at 67-68% in 2025, punching above the countrywide average of 60-65%, as per industry data.

The company expects its occupancies to touch 70% this year, as newer, higher-yielding hotels come into the mix.

While the core remains midscale and upper midscale with brands such as Ramada and Wyndham Garden, the group is stepping up its presence in the upper-upscale bracket as well. It has launched a Wyndham Grand in Udaipur and signed up for two more under the brand as it tests what Manikis describes as “premium experiences, but not at premium prices”.

Geographically, while the top metros are still important, growth is not limited to them. The pipeline is building across Rajasthan, religious markets in the north India and other high-traffic leisure and spiritual destinations, alongside tier-II and -III cities.

“What is tier-II today becomes tier-I tomorrow. It just takes an airport and a highway, and with the way your infrastructure is developing, it could be very soon,” he said, underlining the company’s willingness to plant hotel flags early in these emerging cities.

Wyndham is also seeing rising interest in branded residences and condo-hotel formats, he said. This model blends real estate with hospitality and allows developers to diversify risk while retaining brand backing. “Hospitality is becoming more and more attached to real estate. That’s a big part of the future,” Manikis said.

Globally, the company remains bullish on travel demand despite geopolitical volatility. About 1.6 billion people are travelling annually, according to UN Tourism, and younger consumers are prioritizing experiences over purchases.

For Wyndham, India sits at the centre of that story, not just as a domestic growth market, but as a future outbound engine, also because more and more Indians are travelling abroad and will continue to do so over the next five years.



The company hopes brand familiarity at home will translate into stays across its global network.

Tapping growth “Don’t compare India with any other country,” Manikis said. “India has its own story.”

According to HVS Anarock-Gleeds 2025 Hotel Development Cost Report, India’s branded hotel market is poised for significant growth.

As of mid-2025, India had about 209,200 branded hotel rooms across nearly 2,300 properties, with a strong pipeline of projects expected to lift the total branded inventory to around 350,400 rooms by 2030, it said.