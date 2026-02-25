Bullish on India, Wyndham Hotels to add 55 properties, double rooms

As the demand for branded hotel rooms holds firm across markets, American hotel chain Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, which runs brands such as Ramada, Planet Hollywood, is preparing for its next leg of India growth with 55 hotels in the pipeline.



The company that primarily manages and franchises hotels in the country, now has a portfolio of 95 operational properties here and it looks to scale the number to 150 over the next few years, Dimitris Manikis, president, Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), told Mint.