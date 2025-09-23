How American hotel chain Wyndham plans to hit a century in India by December

New Delhi: American hotel management company Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is accelerating its India expansion, targeting 100 hotels in the country by December 2025.

The company currently operates 91 hotels across Eurasia, of which 86 are in India, making it one of Wyndham’s fastest-growing markets globally.

“We came into India very recently, about a decade ago, and have been taking very kosher steps. But we have seen some remarkable growth in the last 10 years," Dimitris Manikis, president of the EMEA region for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts told Mint. “Unlike some of our peers, we haven't been in this country for decades. Considering that, our growth is quite remarkable. Also, a majority of our business here, or 75% of it, is franchised hotels and not manage hotels."

The hotel company is present in 45 cities across India. The chain is expanding with new contract signings that will include new airport hotels, branded residences, and multi-property deals, said Manikis. Religious and spiritual tourist spots in tier II and III will continue to be a key priority, he added.

Also Read | American hospitality giant Wyndham sees big opportunity in India’s new hoteliers

Wyndham operates over 20 brands worldwide, including Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, La Quinta, and Howard Johnson, spanning economy to upscale and extended-stay segments.

It operates more than 720 hotels across Europe, West Asia, Eurasia, and Africa. It opened 21 new hotels in India in 2025, including in Lucknow, and Jim Corbett. It also signed an upscale Wyndham Garden hotel in Jaipur this week, which will come up in early 2027.

Sector momentum

India’s hospitality industry is witnessing strong tailwinds. According to real estate consultancy JLL's hotel division, the sector saw 106 hotel signings, adding 13,398 rooms, in the April to June quarter reflecting strong investor confidence and long-term commitment.

Stabilizing occupancy and robust average daily rate growth drove double-digit RevPAR gains in key markets, while consolidation and partnerships, particularly in the midscale segment and emerging cities, highlighted a strategic push for efficiency and scale. The sector is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory, JLL said. RevPAR is a metric hoteliers use to measure revenue per available room.

The festival and wedding season demand along with government-backed infrastructure projects and GST relief on hotel rooms is expected to provide further support.

“Infrastructural development which your Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about, and the tax relief, which has come in the form of GST reduction on hotel rooms… all of this is showing some really great tailwinds for the sector's future in India," Manikis said.

"The other tailwinds relevant to Wyndham, we expect more Chinese tourists to come to India now. Also, it's the outbound opportunity out of India—the expected 150 million travellers who will fly abroad in the next five years out of the country—will make India even bigger for us," added Manikis.

In February, Mint reported that the hotel company was betting on India’s new generation of hotel developers, including younger owners who prefer managing their own properties rather than hiring management companies, to fuel growth.

Wyndham is one of the world’s largest hotel franchisors. Its chief executive, Geoffrey A. Ballotti, who was in India at the time, said the country’s infrastructure boom—from new airports to highways—was creating extensive opportunities for branded hotels, particularly in underserved markets. The company also launched its Trademark brand and a Wyndham Grand in Udaipur, set to open this month, with Microtel next on the agenda. However, its most recognized brand in India remains Ramada. Wyndham Grand will be its first luxury offering.

Also Read | Why India is the lynchpin in Radisson’s global hospitality strategy

Midscale push

Manikis stated that Wyndham’s India strategy will focus on expanding in the economy and midscale segments, while also building a presence in upscale, extended-stay categories, or branded residences. Recently, global hotel chains have increasingly turned to partnerships and acquisitions to accelerate their expansion into India’s midmarket hotels.

Wyndham will continue to prioritize value-driven hotel segments such as economy and midmarket, which have attracted strong interest from other brands.

Earlier this year, Marriott invested in The Fern hotels to promote its new no-frills brand in secondary and tertiary cities, while Tata Group’s Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) acquired a majority stake in Clarks Hotels & Resorts, bringing over 130 mid-scale properties under its umbrella.

“The new brands we are launching are all in the midscale space," said Rahool Macarius, market managing director. The company is also looking to grow in the premium economy space and explore the option of branded residences in the country, he added.

The company is not currently seeking to acquire local brands, instead concentrating on direct franchising to promote growth in what has become one of its fastest-expanding markets worldwide.

Occupancy levels in India had already reached 70% earlier in the year. Despite some disruptions in the second quarter due to the Pahalgam attack, they should stabilize between 66% and 70% across various markets.