How American hotel chain Wyndham plans to hit a century in India by December

“We came into India very recently, about a decade ago, and have been taking very kosher steps. But we have seen some remarkable growth in the last 10 years," Dimitris Manikis, president of the EMEA region for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts told Mint. “Unlike some of our peers, we haven't been in this country for decades. Considering that, our growth is quite remarkable. Also, a majority of our business here, or 75% of it, is franchised hotels and not manage hotels."