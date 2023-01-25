Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a hotel franchising company has announced the signing of The Earth Amritsar under its Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand, for the first time in India.

This hotel is expected to open in early 2024 and will be a 57-room heritage hotel operated in collaboration with Earth Suites & Resorts Private Limited, a hotel operator with properties currently in Amritsar, Goa and Raipur. It will compete with brands like Radisson Retreats in the country.

This property will be a five-acre hotel with rooms in two buildings. Its accommodation will be spread across the hotel’s 130-year-old heritage building, once home to the Victoria Jubilee Hospital, built to commemorate the 55th year of Queen Victoria’s reign. More rooms will be available later in a new build addition, which is currently under construction. The hotel will provide the perfect getaway for those looking to stay and explore this culturally rich destination.

India continues to be an important market for Wyndham as the company currently has more than 50 hotels across the country and approximately 30 additional hotels in the pipeline, highlighting continued demand and growth in this region. it said in a statement. At a global level, the hospitality major has about 9,100 hotels across about 95 countries.

“Trademark Collection is a brand which is distinctive and defined by a spirit of independence and individuality. We see strong potential for the brand in India as it caters to midscale and upscale hoteliers seeking independence while leveraging competitive advantages," said Nikhil Sharma, its regional director, Eurasia, EMEA.

Vivek Shah, director, Earth Suites & Resorts Private Limited said: “With the support of Wyndham’s size, scale, and distribution we will deliver an elevated guest experience in a beautiful heritage setting unlike any other. We are looking forward to being the first to bring one of the company’s most popular brands to this spiritual city.“