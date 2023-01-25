Wyndham Hotels signs its first Trademark Collection hotel in India1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 12:58 PM IST
The hotel is expected to open in early 2024 and will be a 57-room heritage hotel operated in collaboration with Earth Suites & Resorts Private Limited
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, a hotel franchising company has announced the signing of The Earth Amritsar under its Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand, for the first time in India.
