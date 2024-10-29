X algorithm feeds users political content—whether they want it or not
Jack Gillum , Alexa Corse , Adrienne Tong , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Oct 2024, 08:08 PM IST
SummaryA WSJ experiment found that accounts supporting Trump and Harris dominate feeds of new X users who wanted cooking and crafts.
New X users with interests in topics such as crafts, sports and cooking are being blanketed with political content and fed a steady diet of posts that lean toward Donald Trump and that sow doubt about the integrity of the Nov. 5 election, a Wall Street Journal analysis found.
