X CEO Linda Yaccarino faces the pitfalls of sharing power with Elon Musk
Alexa Corse , Suzanne Vranica , Angel Au-Yeung , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Jul 2024, 02:49 PM IST
SummaryTensions over the division of labor with Musk have stymied some of Yaccarino’s initiatives.
X Corp. Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino keeps running into a problem: She doesn’t always have the final say.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less