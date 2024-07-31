X CEO Linda Yaccarino faces the pitfalls of sharing power with Elon Musk

In a surprise to many employees, Yaccarino fired her deputy, Joe Benarroch, from X in early June, according to people familiar with the move. His departure came as X faced controversy over a new adult-content policy and Davis was looking at cutting some jobs from Yaccarino’s team, among other issues, some of the people said. Benarroch was one of Yaccarino’s first hires when she joined Twitter and had been a close lieutenant to Yaccarino at NBCUniversal, where she previously worked.