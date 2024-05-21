Elon Musk's recent post on X has ignited a heated debate and widespread discussion among users. The tech billionaire sharply criticized Instagram's child safety policies, asserting that his platform, X, has superior measures in place to combat child exploitation.

Musk took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to assert that X implements superior safety protocols aimed at combating child exploitation. However, his claim has triggered controversy among users, some of whom argue that X hosts a considerable amount of adult content unsuitable for children.

"Post your family pics on X! We care & do more to fight child exploitation than any other platform by far," Musk wrote. He also included a meme featuring a scene from "The Simpsons". The first part of the meme shows two men standing outside an establishment with the Instagram logo, accompanied by the text, "Perhaps there's some nice photos in here."

The post shared a few hours ago, has garnered nearly 14 million views, with the number rapidly increasing. It has also prompted numerous comments from users.

What did X users say about Elon Musk's post?

"Many will be understandably apprehensive about that tbh. Still need to get rid of all the porn bots and spam plaguing X," a user commented in response to Musk's post.

Another added that nobody should be posting photos of their children on the open internet.

"The majority of my audience are young teenagers, and every time I post something, there is at least one 'nu*** in my bio' reply. Not only that, but people use trending hashtags to post violence and sex so they get more impressions. I mean, c'mon (SIC)," commented another X user.

“I recently went through two years of posts to delete any pictures of my son. I don’t love the ‘nu*** in bio’ under a picture of my toddler," another X user expressed.

“X is literally loaded with porn. It's in my comments all the time," countering Musk's claim, another user posted. “No. Photos of my children will never be posted on the internet," added another.

A few months earlier, the US Senate Judiciary Committee interrogated CEOs of prominent social media sites - Meta, X, and TikTok – regarding their guidelines on protecting teenagers and children from online dangers, as reported by Al Jazeera. Lawmakers accused these companies of failing to block sexual predators and prevent teen suicides adequately.

