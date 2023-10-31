X Offers Employees Stock Grants Valuing the Company at $19 Billion
SummaryElon Musk previously said he sees a clear, but difficult, path to X being worth more than $250 billion eventually.
X Corp. told employees that it is worth approximately $19 billion, showing the value of Elon Musk’s social-media platform remains far below its acquisition price a year ago as Musk has rolled out a raft of changes.
