Xander acquires 1 million sq ft warehousing space in Sriperumbudur

Sunil Rallan, chairman and managing director at JMFTZ, said “The recognition of FTWZ as a multi-sector special economic zone provides enormous growth opportunity to attract relocating supply chains which are seeking to set up manufacturing in the CBIC. Being asset light is the mantra for most of the relocating supply chains. FTWZ has already provided over 1,000 new jobs and further expansion will create more employment and immensely contribute to the local economy. With one third of exports from SEZs, it has the potential to become a strong pillar of the Indian economy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}