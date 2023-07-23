comScore
Twitter owner and billionaire businessman Elon Musk on 23 July announced that x.com now points to twitter.com.

Apart from this, he also said that the X logo goes live on 23 July later.

The latest move in a series of controversial shake-ups to the social media platform under Musk's stewardship.

Earlier in the day, Musk said he plans to rebrand the platform and do away with the iconic brand logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds. If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow", Musk tweeted.

He had hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite "X." Along with this, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an "X".

Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 11:45 PM IST
